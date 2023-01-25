Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she’s an adorable little thief, because she’s stolen everyone’s hearts!

The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one’s enjoying a few Z’s while in Teigen’s comforting arms. She captioned the photo, “[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby.”

Some of the Cravings author’s famous friends dropped a comment to compliment the sweet baby girl.

Kris Jenner wrote, “Soooo beautiful just like her mama 💕💗💕💗,” and Kaley Cuoco gushed, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!”

Not to be outdone, Legend shared exactly how he felt at the sight of his third child: “My little Esti 😢❤️.”

The sweet photo came one day after Teigen shared a photo encapsulating postpartum life. In that photo, Teigen’s taking a selfie of herself in a gray slip dress in which she is clearly leaking milk. There is also a stain lower down on the dress, likely the result of her C-section.

She captioned the post, “omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special.”

Teigen and Legend are also parents to 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles, both of whom gently and sweetly embraced their baby sister after she was born earlier this month.

