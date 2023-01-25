T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s fate at ABC is still up in the air.

Despite talk that the “GMA3” anchors are unlikely to return, ABC isn’t looking for potential replacements, TMZ reports.

The outlet has learned that ABC’s currently focused on completing the full investigation to determine whether or not any company protocols were violated by Holmes and Robach’s romance. Additional reports regarding affairs Holmes may have had during his time at “GMA”, including one with an intern, are being investigated, sources at the network told TMZ.

The insiders also shut down previous reports speculating that DeMarco Morgan, who’s temporarily taken over the “GMA 3” desk during Holmes and Robach’s absence, has been chosen to permanently fill Holmes’ spot. Network sources told TMZ that simply isn’t true and that neither Morgan, nor Rhiannon Ally, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos — who’ve also been covering the show’s anchor desk- are being “tested” to take the position.

If ABC decides to fill spots, recruitment will take place once the investigation is complete and after Holmes and Robach’s futures at the network is determined.

In recent weeks, both Holmes and Robach have hired lawyers to potentially take legal action against ABC, especially if they are fired. In that case, sources say their attorneys are ready to file a lawsuit and will raise the issue of race, questioning: “Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?”

In the meantime, Holmes and Robach have not shied away from putting their romance on full display. The two have been out and about since they were initially pulled off the air back in December and even spent the holidays together.