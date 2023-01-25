Joe Alwyn is keeping some important things private.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the “Stars at Noon” actor was asked about persistent rumours that he and girlfriend Taylor Swift are engaged.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the 31-year-old joked.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he added.

Asked about his decision to keep his relationship with Swift as private as possible, Alwyn said, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

He did admit that he’d “like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions,” keeping things private is “just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in.”

Alwyn added, “If you give it to them, it just opens the door.”

Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2016.

While their relationship has largely been out of the public eye, it has been the subject of some of the pop star’s music, and on recent albums they’ve even co-written songs, like “Exile”, from her 2020 album Folklore.