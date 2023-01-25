Brad Pitt and George Clooney are back together.

Nearly 15 years after last starring together in “Burn After Reading”, the Hollywood superstars are reuniting for the new Apple TV+ thriller “Wolves”.

Austin Abrams, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are seen on the set of “Wolves” in Harlem on January 24, 2023 in New York City. — Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Tuesday, the pair were photographed filming scenes for the movie in New York’s iconic Harlem neighbourhood.

Both were wearing leather jackets, gray pants and black shoes. Pitt was also see wearing a teal jumpsuit at another point during the filming.

Brad Pitt – Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

“Wolves” stars Pitt and Clooney as “lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is being written and directed by Jon Watts, who previously helmed “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

Brad Pitt (L) and George Clooney are seen filming on location for “Wolves” in Sugar Hill on January 24, 2023 in New York City. — Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Austin Abrams, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are seen on the set of “Wolves” in Harlem on January 24, 2023 in New York City. — Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Talking to People last year, Clooney teased his big reunion with Pitt, after having worked together as well on the “Ocean’s” franchise.

“Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available,” he joked. “He’s a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I’m really looking forward to it.”