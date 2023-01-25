Spoiler alert: This article includes “How I Met Your Father” season 2 spoilers.

“How I Met Your Father” fans can expect to see more of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in season 2.

The actor reprised his “How I Met Your Mother” role to make a cameo in the season 2 premiere, with Sophie (Hilary Duff) bumping into the back of his car.

Creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have now confirmed Harris’ appearance wasn’t a one-time thing.

Berger told TVLine, “We did a creative Zoom with him to talk about what we were thinking, and that was it. He was game, which was so incredible for us. It was the best way we could imagine coming back.”

Aptaker added that Harris had a “preexisting relationship with Hilary Duff,” telling the publication, “They connected when the show launched last year… he was really excited to get to come meet her and work with her. It was awesome to see the two of them bond over becoming television stars at such an early age, then fronting a ‘How I Met’… series.”

He added of fans learning more about Harris’ life post-“HIMYM” finale in the new season, “Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they’ve landed and where they’re at, but it’s also about how they impact the ‘How I Met Your Father’ story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction.

“Similar to Robin [Scherbatsky] last year, we’ll learn some more about where Barney’s at, but it’ll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season.”