Woody Harrelson is an expert at the photobomb.

On Monday, Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo from daughter Vida’s 13th birthday, with a special appearance from the husband Matthew McConaughey’s “True Detective” co-star.

In the snap, Vida is seen with a laurel wreath on her head, staring at his birthday cake all lit with candles.

Standing right behind her, though, is Harrelson, with his mouth twisted into a quizzical expression.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂 how does this go people!” Camila joked in the caption.

“Time flies… 13!” the proud mom continued. “You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you “life” (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛”

In the comments, Vida received birthday wishes from Rita Wilson and many more friends and fans.

Camila and Matthew have been married since 2012, and share three kids: Vida, Levi and Livingston.