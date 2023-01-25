Kanye West is reportedly planning a trip to see his new in-laws in Australia next week, but he might not be allowed into the country.

West recently tied the knot with Bianca Censori, from Melbourne, and the rapper is planning on meeting the family, TMZ reported.

However, Ye, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent months after making a series of antisemitic comments, might be refused a visa due to his remarks.

Kanye West shares a meal with his reported new wife, Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, in Beverly Hills. — Photo: Backgrid

Education Minister Jason Clare told Channel Nine when discussing Ye’s possible visit: “People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected.

“I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did,” he added, according to Sky News.

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said of meeting officials to discuss banning the rapper: “We had a sympathetic hearing.

“We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter.”

It was revealed earlier this month that West and Censori, who is thought to have worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for a few years, had secretly wed, despite it still not being known whether they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

West released a new song titled “Censori Overload” last month, which is seemingly a tribute to his new partner.

Lyrics include, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage’.”

West, who has been pictured wearing a ring on his wedding finger, was famously married to Kim Kardashian. The pair tied the knot in 2014 in Florence, Italy after three years of dating, before announcing their split in February 2021.

Kardashian and West — who finally finalized their divorce in November 2022 — share four children together; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.