Multiple senators chose their words wisely during Monday’s congressional hearing addressing Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation’s November fiasco regarding Taylor Swift ticket sales.

None of it was accidental as the “Mastermind” senators quoted several of Swift’s lyrics while grilling the ticket-selling company on Capital Hill.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift And Ticketmaster Offer Verified Fans A Second Chance At ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets

“You can’t have too much consolidation. Something that unfortunately for this country, as a ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘all too well’,” Senior United States Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar said, naming the singer’s 2012 song to address the incident that gained mass attention as it was scolded by thousands of fans online.

Ready for the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster hearing 🫡 pic.twitter.com/S5ojxJg37X — Germ (@anthonygermano) January 24, 2023

“A lot of people seem to think that’s somehow a solution, I think it’s ‘a nightmare dressed like a daydream’,” Republican Senator Mike Lee said, referencing Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space”.

“Once again, ‘she’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers’,” he later referenced Swift again, this time using her 2008 song “You Belong With Me”.

READ MORE: The White House References Taylor Swift In 2022 Year-End Review

This has me rolling. The Karma quote during the Ticketmaster hearing 😭😂 #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/LGiCybEuxl — Gabe Kanae (@GabeKanae) January 24, 2023

Pulling inspiration from her current record-breaking hit “Anti-Hero”, off her latest album Midnights, Democrat Richard Blumenthal said: “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say: ‘I’m the problem. It’s me.”

💬| US Senator quotes "Anti-Hero" in today's Ticketmaster hearing: "Ticketmaster aught to look in the mirror and say 'I'm the problem, it's me'". pic.twitter.com/W0ujUxX9LL — The Swift Society 🇧🇷 (@TheSwiftSociety) January 24, 2023

While recalling the Ticketmaster debacle that went down, which saw the website crash during a November presale for Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour, leaving thousands of fans without tickets, Senior Vice President of The James Madison Institute, Sal Nuzzo, said: “A few million Taylor Swift fans would respond, ‘This is why we can’t have nice things’,” paying homage to the song title of Swift’s 2017 track off her Reputation album.

READ MORE: Ticketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift Over ‘Eras Tour’ Ticketing Fiasco

senators writing their taylor swift puns for the ticketmaster hearing: pic.twitter.com/S0rYNs49ea — Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) January 24, 2023

During the hearing, attended by Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment, Joe Berchtold, president and chief financial officer of Live Nation, said the site was overwhelmed by fans and bots before issuing an apology.

“We apologize to the fans, we apologize to Ms. Swift, we need to do better and we will do better,” Berchtold told the U.S. Senate judiciary committee hearing. “In hindsight there are several things we could have done better — including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets.”