Kim Kardashian has reportedly been granted a restraining order against an obsessed fan.

According to TMZ, the man in question — identified as Jomonie Victor Zigler — allegedly visited the reality TV star’s house multiple times, as well as calling her “wife” and sending her a ring.

Documents filed by Kardashian’s attorney Shawn Holley, which have been obtained by the website, stated Zigler first contacted Kardashian in December and had since been stopped by security at her home on numerous occasions.

The docs claimed Zigler, who is said to have a criminal history including firearms and threats, reportedly sent a diamond ring and keys to a hotel room to her house.

Kardashian said Zigler’s actions had “caused emotional distress,” TMZ reported. He’s also thought to have posted explicit messages about her on social media.

An official hearing is scheduled for next month.

This definitely isn’t the first time something like this has happened to Kardashian, with her previously being granted a three-year restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff back in 2021.

At the time, Zelenoff sent her a diamond ring and Plan B.

Last month, Kardashian was also granted a five-year restraining order against Andre Persaud, based on her claims that he’d been stalking her.

He allegedly showed up to her home at least three times in August, claiming to be armed.