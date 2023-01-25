Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise is flying high after “Top Gun” received six Oscar nominations, including the prestigious Best Picture nomination.

The actor, 60, was spotted in London landing his helicopter in the cityscape last night on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Cruise, a licensed pilot, was spotted flashing a giant smile mid-air as he landed the bright red chopper.

As he exited the helicopter, Cruise sported a minimal black jacket, black boots and denim jeans style combination.

His smile was surely in response to the Oscar nomination news, which may bag Cruise his first-ever Academy Award if the film snags the Best Picture category.

This landing isn’t the first time Cruise has hailed from a helicopter while making an appearance. Fans may remember when he arrived in a copter at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in San Diego last year.

Last month, the actor even jumped out of a plane in a thank-you video for all the success the Paramount movie has received over the previous few months.

“Top Gun: Maverick” soared at the box office last year, bringing in a stellar $1.4 billion and winning a Critics Choice Award for Best Cinematography earlier this month.

The film will compete against “Elvis”, “Avatar: The Way of the Water”, “All Quiet on the Western Front”, and “The Fabelmans” for the coveted Best Picture trophy at this year’s Academy Awards.