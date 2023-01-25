Thomas Bangalter, who made up half of the electronic duo Daft Punk, is releasing a solo album.

The French musician, who announced the split of Daft Punk with fellow member Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in 2021, has also unveiled an illustration of his face for the first time, obtained by Variety as part of the announcement.

Since the early days of their career, the two have concealed their identities by continuously wearing lavish futuristic-looking helmets during musical performances and other public appearances.

Bangalter’s first orchestral solo album titled Mythologies will arrive on April 7 on Warner Classics and Erato.

The project initially was developed back in the fall of 2019 when it was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for the ballet of the same name. It was premiered by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine under the direction of Romain Dumas.

“As a substantial lyrical work, Mythologies finds the co-founder of Daft Punk reinventing his approach to composition” reads an announcement for the upcoming 90-minute score.

Coming this April 🎶 Mythologies is Thomas Bangalter's first opus for orchestra, through which the co-founder of Daft Punk reinvents his relationship to composition. Pre-order and learn more here: https://t.co/VJwDLXzoKt pic.twitter.com/0sxH4N3vwP — Warner Classics & Erato (@WarnerClassics) January 24, 2023

The project demonstrates “scant regard for conventional stylistic boundaries” and reveals “a love of Baroque music and traces of American minimalism.”

Three years ago, Preljocaj invited Bangalter to write music for a new project that would mark the pinnacle of years of collaboration with the Opéra National de Bordeaux. At the time, the new piece of work was intended for dancers from the grand performing theatre, dancers from Preljocaj’s own company, as well as the house’s resident orchestra.

Check out the tracklist for Mythologies below:

I. Premiers Mouvements

II. Le Catch

III. Thalestris

IV. Les Gémeaux I

V. Les Amazones

VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre

VII. Treize Nuits

VIII. Danae

IX. Zeus

X. L’Accouchement

XI. Les Gorgones

XII. Renaissances

XIII. Le Minotaure

XIV. Eden

XV. Arès

XVI. Aphrodite

XVII. Les Naïades

XVIII. Pas de Deux

XIX. Circonvolutions

XX. Les Gémeaux II

XXI. Icare

XXII. Danse Funèbre

XXIII. La Guerre