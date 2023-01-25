Conor McGregor denies allegations that he physically assaulted a woman while on his yacht last July in Ibiza.

An Irish woman alleges that the 34-year-old MMA pro fighter punched and threatened to drown her during his birthday celebration on the boat.

According to the Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora, a judge is reexamining the case after the alleged incident has revealed new details that place the investigative spotlight firmly on McGregor.

A spokesperson for the Irish athlete has told People that he denies the accusation.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” stated Karen Kessler.

Ultima Hora reports that the unnamed woman told authorities that she met McGregor at a club in Ibiza where he recognized her from the Dublin neighbourhood. McGregor then allegedly invited the woman onto his yacht along with his girlfriend and friends.

The following day the alleged incident occurred, with the woman claiming that McGregor punched her in the stomach and chin and threatened to drown her.

She claimed she jumped in the water to escape him when a Red Cross boat eventually rescued her.

The outlet reports that the woman did not accuse McGregor immediately because she was in shock and wanted to return to her hotel because she was only in a bikini and had neither money nor a phone with her.

This accusation isn’t the first time McGregor has had allegations of assault leveled in his direction. In early 2021, McGregor was sued by a woman claiming he had assaulted her at a Dublin hotel in 2018.