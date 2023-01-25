A new reality program will focus on Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, who was found guilty of fraud and accused of defrauding her way through affluent New York City circles. The show will be filmed while she is under house arrest while her immigration matter is resolved.

According to a press release, the show, titled “Delvey’s Dinner Club,” will be filmed in Sorokin’s East Village apartment, where she has been since October, when she was freed from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New York.

The unscripted program, created by a business called Butternut, claims to show Sorokin talking with “esteemed” guests about her criminal past, her reputation as a con artist, her attempts at image rehabilitation, and her isolation as a result of being under house arrest.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in press release for the series. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Convicted scammer Anna Sorokin — more commonly known by the name Anna Delvey — has some thoughts on the depiction of her in the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” https://t.co/FLgcqTBTjo — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 10, 2022

Sorokin was sentenced to nearly five years in prison after defrauding investors of roughly $200,000 while pretending to be an heiress.