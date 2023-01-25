Julia Louis-Dreyfus is fully supportive of her son Charlie Hall’s racy acting.

Her son joins the cast of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” in season 2 as Andrew, a biology student who begins a romance with Whitney, played by Alyah Chanelle Scott.

As the title hints, the show is full of raunchy adult material which Dreyfus doesn’t mind at all.

“It’s a very racy show,” she explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. “I think he was really great, I mean, he was adorable. He was f—ing some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite!”

Charlie is not her only child in the show business, as Henry is an up and coming musician with several singles and EPs under his belt. Both of them are equally supportive of their mother’s career as well, especially excited for her role as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel universe.

“My adult sons are huge Marvel fanatics and for a long time they were like, ‘Mom! You should be in a Marvel movie! You’ve gotta be in a Marvel movie!'” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re never gonna want me to be in a Marvel movie.’ And they did! Little did I know.”

Her character is set to appear in 2024 with “The Thunderbolts”, which she described as “good guys who are doing bad. Bad guys who are doing good.”

“The head honchos at Marvel, and they’re all wonderful people, and they were explaining to me the character and who she’s going to be dealing with and this universe and that universe and I’m listening and listening,” she continued. “I had a similar experience as like when I’m listening to my accountant tell me about my taxes. I’m trying really hard to focus… I just keep asking my boys: explain to me what this means.”