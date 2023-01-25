“Criminal Minds” star Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, have officially welcomed their first child together, Moore’s rep confirmed to ET.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” Moore’s rep shared in a statement to People. “The family is very happy and healthy.”

Moore previously announced during an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that his and Dizon’s baby was due in February.

“In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” he said. The actor went on to explain that he and Dizon were expecting a daughter, whom they planned to name Frankie.

She’s an Actress and a Model

Both Moore and Dizon work in TV and entertainment. According to her IMDb, Dizon has appeared on shows including “True Blood”, “Hawaii Five-0”, and “Days of Our Lives”.

She is also a model signed with the model and talent agency Wilhelmina Los Angeles. Dizon recently appeared in a spring campaign for Merle Norman Cosmetics.

Mother of Two

Dizon has two children — Kaiden, 16, and Charli, 5 — from previous relationships.

The 39-year-old actress shares her daughter with fellow actor Stephen Bishop. In December 2016, they attended the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Why Him”? in Los Angeles.

Stephen Bishop and Jesiree Dizon – Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Open to More Children

In addition to her child with Moore, Dizon shared that she is open and excited about the possibility of having more children in the future! In a video the couple posted to social media that revealed their baby’s sex, Dizon talked about her hopes for her family’s future.

“I would love a boy because my boy is easy. I could have 10 of him, but kinda want a girl because then we can have one more. ‘Cause if I have a boy, then we’re one and done and that’s not OK with me […] I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together,” she explained.

Private Relationship

Thus far, Moore and Dizon have kept their relationship out of the public eye. It is unclear when the pair began dating or how they met. Before posting the video on Monday, the couple had not posted about each other on Instagram.

However, back in 2017, Moore spoke to Watch! magazine about wanting to settle down.

“I want to be a family man,” he shared at the time. “I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with. I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life, in my personal life.”

