Kyle Richards recently refuted claims that she was using Ozempic, the diabetes medication that has gained notoriety for aiding Hollywood stars in losing weight. Now the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has shared the mantra behind her stunning physique and weight loss.

Richards revealed that it was diet and exercise.

“After gaining weight during the summer — on July 15 — after getting off the boat I said ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,’” the actress told fellow “Housewives” Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Monday’s episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic. To clarify I’ve never taken Ozempic,” she clarified.

Richards also put up a post in bikini flaunting her toned body.

“This is the result of busting your ass in the gym. 👏,” wrote Morgan Wade while Alex Meneses commented: “Damn, girl.🔥”

She said that she wasn’t taking “any of the shots” like Wegovy or Saxenda, nor was she taking Mounjaro, a comparable diabetes drug used for weight loss.