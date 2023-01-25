Diane Keaton loved reuniting with Richard Gere on their latest flick “Maybe I Do”.

Keaton and Gere previously starred in “Looking for Mr. Goodbar” together back in 1977, with the actress discussing the reunion in an interview with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

She insists of the upcoming comedy, “I like the movie, I like the people that were in the movie, and acting in the movie.

“It was a great experience, especially Richard Gere since I worked with him… how many years [ago]?”

READ MORE: Emma Roberts Says Working Alongside Richard Gere Is ‘Full Circle Moment’

A synopsis for their movie reads, “With their relationship at a crossroads, Michelle and Allen invite their parents to finally meet. As it turns out, their parents already know each other, maybe a little too well.”

The flick also stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

Keaton says when asked if she had any advice for any couples “trying to hold on” in a long-term relationship: “I think that’s exactly what he’s [director, Michael Jacobs] done very well with the movie itself.

“It’s problematic, and it’s how do they deal with it?

“It’s an interesting film because of that, it’s not typical,” commenting on how things don’t always happen as expected.

READ MORE: Richard Gere’s Wife Alejandra Shares Rare Family Photo With Their Young Sons In Christmas Greeting: ‘Love To All’

Keaton isn’t the only cast member to join forces with Gere again, with Sarandon starring with him in the 2004 film “Shall We Dance?”