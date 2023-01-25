“Ready to catch up with the cuties?”

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” is back with its Season 3. Netflix has announced the official release date of the dating show which is February 10.

Watch the new season to see how some ex-lovers have reconnected a year after the weddings, while others are attempting to figure out what comes next in their relationships. Watch how the season three cast celebrates a birthday together and readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar. Who is still doing well and who must make difficult decisions concerning their future?

The first couple of “Love is Blind” season three to get engaged was Alfia, the 27-year-old owner of an insurance agency, and Brennon, the 32-year-old water treatment engineer.