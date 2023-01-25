Jennifer Garner is happy and in love.

The “Alias” star has been dating CaliBurger CEO John Miller since earlier 2018, and while they haven’t tied the knot yet, Us Weekly reports that their relationship is strong as ever.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet At White House Dinner

A source told the outlet, “Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that.”

They added, “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

News that Garner and Miller were an item first broke in October 2018, with an insider revealing at the time, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner As ‘An Amazing Co-Parent,’ Talks Blending Families

Prior to her relationship with Miller, Garner was married to Ben Affleck. They split up in 2015, after being married for 10 years and having three kids together.

Despite dating for close to five years, Garner and Miller have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

In August 2020, reports emerged that the couple had split, with sources saying Miller was “ready for marriage,” while Garner “just couldn’t commit,” but by May 2021, it was reported that the couple were back together.