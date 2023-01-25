Director Chinoye Chukwu has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the Oscar snub of her film “Till”.

“Till” depicts the historically significant story of 14-year-old Black American Emmet Till’s brutal murder in 1955 and his mother Mamie Till Mobley’s fight for justice.

Despite receiving SAG and BAFTA nominations for lead actress Danielle Deadwyler, the film did not receive any nominations in any category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Chukwu shared a photo of her smiling with civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams, who actress Jayme Lawson portrays in “Till”.

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” Chukwu wrote alongside the photo. “And yet, I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life: Regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”

Chukwu’s film will not be recognized at this year’s Oscars. However, the director made history at the Sundance Film Festival by becoming the first Black female filmmaker to win the Grand Jury Prize in the coveted U.S. Dramatic section.