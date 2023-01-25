Shemar Moore is one proud dad.

The “S.W.A.T.” star, 52, welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, on Tuesday, before sharing an adorable photo of himself cuddling the newborn on Wednesday.

Moore confirmed the little one’s name was Frankie, writing in the caption: “BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!!

“DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️ Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!!

“Watch out World, here comes “Frankie Muthafukkin Moore”!!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕🎉🎉🎉”

Moore’s sweet snap comes after he confirmed Dizon had given birth, re-sharing People’s post.

He gushed, “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽”

This is Moore’s first child. Dizon is already a mom to a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships.

Moore announced the news that he and Dizon were expecting a baby earlier this month, during a teaser for his upcoming appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

He admitted, “I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. …My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Moore’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” interview airs on Thursday.