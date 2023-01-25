After facing criticism for including 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong on their list of nominees, the Razzies have made yet another improvement to their parody awards program.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, a club known for honoring what they believe to be the worst movies and performances of the year, came under fire for placing the “Firestarter” actress in the Worst Actress category.

Armstrong’s name was taken from the ballot, Razzies creator John Wilson said in a statement, and he apologized. Under-18s will no longer be permitted to submit nominations for the awards, he added.

“We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included,” Wilson said.

The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better. — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) January 23, 2023

Gary Coleman, who was nominated for “On the Right Track” in 1982 at the age of 14, and Macaulay Culkin, who was frequently the subject of criticism, were both nominated in 1995 for “Getting Even With Dad,” “Richie Rich,” and “The Pagemaster.”

For “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” Jake Lloyd was famously nominated at just 11 years old, while Maddie Ziegler was the “winner” of Worst Supporting Actress as recently as 2021 for the movie Music, which she filmed at just 14 years old.

The Razzies will once again take place on March 11, the evening before the 2023 Oscars, which will air live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. EST.