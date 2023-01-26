Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Last week, PopCorners shared a first look at its upcoming Super Bowl commercial featuring Aaron Paul reprising his role from “Breaking Bad”, with a tease that Bryan Cranston would be reprising his iconic role as well.

Now, the popcorn-based snack brand is sharing another sneak peek at the upcoming ad with a second video teaser.

Titled “Ignition”, the clip features Walter White and Jesse Pinkman bickering in an RV.

The brand has also released a teaser photo of Raymond Cruz returning as drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca.

READ MORE: ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Reunite For Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Meanwhile, fans will be delighted to know that PopCorners enlisted “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan to direct the teasers and the commercial.

The full commercial will be seen during Super Bowl LVII, airing on Sunday, Feb. 12.