North West and mom Kim Kardashian can’t stop sharing their moves on TikTok.

The dancing duo performed another number in a new short video on their joint TikTok account. They danced their hearts out to a sped-up version of Ciara’s 2006 hit “Get Up”.

The two hopped back and forth in relaxed clothes as they shot the video at home. Kardashian, 42, kept things simple with black leggings and a matching sports bra, while North, 9, hopped around in a baggy Aaliyah T-shirt and McDonald’s shorts.

The two adorably started the video holding hands before jumping into the routine. They hopped side to side as they waved peace signs over their eyes while North concluded the video by making a silly expression and jumping out of frame, causing Kim to smile.

The mom-of-four wrote in the post’s caption, “The things North makes me do,” indicating whose idea the video was.

The mother-and-daughter dance duo have racked up over 1.6 million followers on their joint TikTok account since starting on the app only a year ago.