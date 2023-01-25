“The Fabelmans”, the biopic directed by Steven Spielberg, received seven nominations for Oscars today, including Best Picture and the ninth nomination for the director. But the one film Spielberg feels that should have received a Best Picture nomination is Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”.

The Best Picture nominations for “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” movies that had a far stronger chance now that the category had increased to ten candidates, gave the director “great encouragement,” he told Deadline.

“I’m really encouraged by that. It came late for the film that should have been nominated a number of years ago, Christopher Nolan’s, The Dark Knight,” says Spielberg about Oscar’s expansion to up to ten Best Pictures nominees, “That movie would have definitely garnered a Best Picture Nomination today, so having these two blockbusters solidly presented on the top 10 list is something we should all be celebrating.”