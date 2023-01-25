Kylie Jenner turns heads at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show with a huge fake lion's head attached to her velvet black dress.

Kylie Jenner’s dress is getting a TikTok makeover.

After grabbing attention with her controversial lion head dress at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, the reality star’s look is now grabbing attention on TikTok.

TikTok star Corey O’Brien took up the challenge of making his own version of the avant-garde garment.

He captioned the video, “Korey Jenner.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Explains How To Pronounce Son Aire’s Name

O’Brien strutted his stuff in an impressive imitation of the dress along with Katy Perry’s “Roar” playing in the background.

“The second I saw this dress and all the attention surrounding it, I knew I was going to put my own spin on it,” he told Page Six.

“One of my favorite things to do is take these fashion moments and turn them into my own, with a mix of humor and creativity. I know there was an uproar – pun intended – over this dress, but I just wanted to have fun with this and make people laugh,” O’Brien continued.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her And Travis Scott’s Son’s Name And First Photos Of His Face

He even tried tackling the styling of the plush lion head’s mane before her superglued it to the gown.

“Luckily, it stayed on with no issue,” he added.