Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky sure love an adventure.

The power couple recently shared snaps of their family vacation to Kenya on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 25, which featured their family enjoying a safari along with pics of the couple enjoying the sun.

“One of my favourite places in the world! I always dream of Africa,” Pataky, 46, wrote alongside the slideshow of vacation photos which featured Hemsworth, 39, and their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, and their daughter India, 10.

Some of the photos inside the vacation slideshow included shots of Kenya’s diverse animal life, including giraffes, leopards and elephants.

The “Thor” star also shared some snaps of the trip on his Instagram, including pictures of his wife holding a wild animal and their family hanging around a safari jeep during sunset.

After vacation time was over, it was only a short time until Hemsworth swung back into his intensive workout schedule by sprinting on the treadmill, which he posted to Instagram earlier this week.

“Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit,” the actor wrote alongside the video.