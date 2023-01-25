Doja Cat continues to turn heads and garner all of the attention at Paris Fashion Week with her latest fashion statement.

The “Vegas” singer responded to critics of her blazing red Schiaparelli look by wearing eyelashes all over her face on Wednesday, Jan 25, at the Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show.

Doja Cat — Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Doja’s red costume set social media on fire with its 30,000 hand-placed Swarvoski crystals covering her entire face. Still, some social media users also wondered where the pop star’s eyelashes had gone under the fantastical makeup.

Doja Cat – Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Doja Cat teased her response on her Instagram Story ahead of the Viktor and Rolf show, writing, “If lashes are all you want, the lashes you will get.”

She defied the laws of hair growth by creating a goatee and moustache with fake eyelashes and even placed them on her shaved-off eyebrows.

The “Planet Her” singer accompanied the look with a brown-and-beige pinstripe suit with billowy sleeves, a low-hanging coat, a buttoned-up white and green blouse, and blue-tinted sunglasses. Peeking underneath the singer’s pants were white pointed heels.

It is still unknown who else is behind Doja’s flashy lash look. However, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath was the mind behind her attention-grabbing Schiaparelli spectacle.