Aisha Tyler, who played love interest for both Ross and Joey in “F.R.I.E.N.D.S,” appeared on Drew Barrymore’s show and reflected on playing their girlfriend.

She hilariously speaks on the show and calls herself “slutty,” saying: “I was both Ross and Joey’s girlfriend on the show.”

When asked to choose between Ross or Joey as to who was more fun, Tyler said: “They were all incredibly kind to me. And I am friends with them. They are really lovely people. The show really changed my life. It was a great experience back then.”

“F.R.I.E.N.D.S” became one of the most watched television programs of all time after receiving praise during its duration. The show received 62 Primetime Emmy nominations and won the Outstanding Comedy Series prize for its eighth season in 2002.

On May 27, 2021, HBO Max broadcast a reunion show including the stars of the series.