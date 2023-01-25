Click to share this via email

Singer Neil Diamond wearing a sequin shirt gets joined onstage by "The Fonz" aka Henry Winkler circa 1977 in Los Angeles, California.

Henry Winkler is looking back at a “wild” moment in his life, thanks to a throwback video that a fan posted on Twitter.

In the video, Neil Diamond is performing in Los Angeles in 1977 when he invites Winkler onto the stage to join him for a duet on “Song Sung Blue”.

At the time, Winkler was television’s biggest star, thanks to his role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on “Happy Days”.

That led Diamond to ask Winkler to sing the song “like The Fonz would do it. How would The Fonz sing this song?”

As a result, concertgoers witnessed the somewhat surreal spectacle of Winkler channeling Fonzie to sing Diamond’s hit.

This is wild. In 1976, Neil Diamond invites Henry Winkler up on stage to sing Song Sung Blue like the Fonz. pic.twitter.com/lDi8lQg5Uv — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 25, 2023

Winkler commented on the post, explaining why he seemed to have some difficulties with the rest of the song after singing “Song sung blue, everybody knows one.”

“This was wild because I did not know the lyrics,” Winkler tweeted, “but i was a tremendous fan.”