Connie Britton is responding to the viral fan theory involving her “White Lotus” character.

The actress played Nicole Mossbacher in Season 1 of the show, while Laura Dern voiced Abby, the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli’s Dom, in season 2. While viewers never saw Abby, they heard her voice several times and it’s left them wondering whether the two might be related.

“Oooh, I’ve never heard that before,” Britton told Variety at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

As for whether the two might appear together in a third season, while she didn’t confirm or deny the idea – the possibility was there.

If asked back to “The White Lotus,” Britton would say yes immediately, praising creator Mike White.

“Of course I would [return]. Mike is someone I’d admired for a long time in my career, and I was fortunate enough to work with him on ‘Beatrice at Dinner,’ which he wrote,” she said. “I think he’s a genius, but also a kind genius. I have loved collaborating with him and I’ll say yes to him ’til the end of time.”