Add acclaimed Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu to the list of filmmakers who have no interest in helming superhero movies.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning director of such films as “The Revenant” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”, described superheroes as “sad figures,” and questioned the need for movies featuring super-powered characters.

“I see heroes every day,” he said. “I see beautiful people really going through very difficult situations and doing incredible things. And that is the people that I kind of connect with. But these kinds of superpower heroes, really do we need that?”

He continued, “If you need that, is there something missing… instead of admiring what we have, the possibilities that we have?”

This isn’t the first time Iñárritu has shared his antipathy for superhero movies.

Back in 2014, as he was about to release “Birdman” — in which Michael Keaton played the former star of a superhero trilogy attempting to put on a Broadway play — he dismissed superhero movies as “cultural genocide.”