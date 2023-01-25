Will Ferrell’s next project may be headed up north.

The actor was spotted in Toronto recently seemingly filming something in his iconic track suit.

Narcity Toronto shared a short video of the set on Instagram.

They write that the video was shot in the Regent Park area of the city, and added there was speculation he might be joining the DC film universe.

“Some have been speculating it is for ‘The Flash’ movie where he will play ‘Reverse Flash’,” they added.

While there have been a number of shakeups at DC Studios after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as executives, including the cancellation of “Wonder Woman 3” and replacing Henry Cavill in the franchise, there has yet to be news about where “The Flash” franchise is headed.