Jimmy Kimmel will be keeping a look out for potential slappers when he takes to the stage of the Dolby Theater in March to host the Oscars.

Kimmel, who has hosted twice before, addressed the 2023 nominations during Tuesday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

One thing that surprised him, he noted in his monologue, was that online gambling sites are now taking bets on which films and actors will be winning awards.

In addition, he pointed to one category referencing last year’s infamous Will Smith slap of Chris Rock: “Will any host or award presenter be slapped during the show?” reads the bet.

“If you put $100 on yes, you win $1,200 — which, I have to say, seems like they’re encouraging someone with a gambling problem to slap me,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel also pointed to the Best Oscar nominees, which included “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Elvis”, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and, he joked, “six movies that no one has seen — including a movie called ‘Triangle of Sadness’, which I always thought was a slice of Papa John’s pizza.”

Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars on Sunday, March 12.