Josh Duhamel is opening up about how a love scene with the Prime Video rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” co-star Jennifer Lopez nearly went off the rails — simply because of his desire for fresh, minty breath.

Speaking with Variety, Duhamel revealed that he was concerned about his breath before shooting a bedroom scene, so decided to take a proactive step.

“I had gum in my mouth, and halfway through the scene, [Lopez] was like, ‘Are you chewing gum?’” Duhamel recalled.

“I was like, ‘Yeah.’ She was like, ‘Spit that gum out,’” he added.

Duhamel also shared a far less-lighthearted anecdote that took place during filming in the Dominican Republic while he took some video in a cove in which they were filming.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa/Amazon Studios

“These giant powerful waves [were] crashing up … and a rogue wave comes up and knocks me straight back over the tops of these rocks — they call them razor rocks. I had a hole in my hand, all over my legs and feet,” he said. “But I’m thankful for those rocks or I would have pulled over the cliff, and there’s no way to save you after that.”

“Shotgun Wedding” debuts on Friday, Jan. 27.