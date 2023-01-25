Fans of of sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” have cause for celebration with the news that CBS is renewing the show for a fifth season.

According to a release from the network, the show — about a middle-aged compression sock salesman (Billy Gardell) who falls in love with his cardiac nurse after suffering a heart attack — will continue through the 2023-2024 television season.

Produced by Chuck Lorre (whose other hit CBS sitcoms include “Two and a Half Men”, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mike and Molly”, which also starred Gardell), “Bob Hearts Abishola has been crushing it in the ratings this season, averaging an impressive 5.99 million viewers per episode.

Previously, Gardell spoke to ET about the rare experiencing of starring in two back-to-back hit sitcoms.

“It’s such a gift. I thought my ticket was stamped after ‘Mike & Molly’. I had no idea I was gonna get another ride with another wonderful cast and a show that I think has a beautiful sentiment about it,” Gardell marvelled.

“I’m always attracted to stuff where love conquers all, no matter what the situation is,” he continued.

“To me. that’s the secret sauce and I’m really grateful to be working with the group I’m working with,” Gardell added.