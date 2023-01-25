Lady Gaga is celebrating this week’s Oscar nominations, becoming a four-time nominee with the nomination of “Hold My Hand”, her song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post in which she takes a selfie alongside a big bouquet of flowers.

READ MORE: Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been ‘Laying Low’

“Writing this song for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” she continued.

“So grateful for the magic of music and cinema,” she said, concluding with, “Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters! 🃏.”

While Gaga didn’t reveal what she’s filming, she seemingly confirmed that she’s working on the hugely anticipated “Joker” sequel.

Back in August, Gaga confirmed rumours that she’d been cast as Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux”, in which Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role from 2019 film, set to release in October 2024.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Is ‘Honoured’ To See Lady Gaga Take On The Role Of Harley Quinn: ‘She’ll Do Something Incredible With It’

This marks the fourth Academy Award nomination for Lady Gaga, who was nominated for Best Original Song in 2016 for “Till It Happens To You” from the 2015 film “The Hunting Ground”, and in 2019 for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”, for which she won her first (and so far only) Oscar. She also received a Best Actress nomination for “A Star is Born”, but lost out to Olivia Colman.