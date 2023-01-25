Actor Lance Kerwin was died at age 62; a cause of death was not given.

Kerwin is best known for his starring role in the 1970s TV drama “James at 16”, and his subsequent role in the Stephen King television adaptation of “Salem’s Lot”.

Kerwin’s daughter, Savannah, shared the sad news via Facebook.

READ MORE: ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich Dead At 54

“I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning,” she wrote, accompanied with a family picture.

“We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies,” she continued, adding, “He loved each and every one of you.”

According to People, Kerwin landed his first major role in 1975’s “The Family Holvak”, and the following year was cast in the leading role in Michael Landon’s autobiographical TV movie “The Loneliest Runner”.

Kerwin continued acting sporadically in the 1980s, he shifted gears in the 1990s when he left Hollywood to become a youth minister.

Ike Eisenmann, who was a child star at the same time as Kerwin, shared a touching tribute on Instagram.