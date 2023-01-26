Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner doesn’t take herself too seriously.

The beauty mogul shared her baby boy Aire’s name for the first time over the weekend, before commenting on a TikTok mocking her and Travis Scott’s decision.

TikTok user Simo Ziqubu could be seen as Jenner suggesting “water,” “earth” and “fire” in the clip, while a pretend Scott looked on unimpressed.

However, when they said “air,” Scott perked up.

The popular social media user captioned the clip, “Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name.”

Jenner noticed the clip, that’s been watched 12 million times, and commented, “🤣🤣”

The name announcement came exactly 10 months after Jenner took to social media to say her and Scott‘s son would no longer be called Wolf.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t wolf anymore,” she shared, explaining that the couple didn’t feel like the name was a good fit for the then-one-month-old.

Jenner added, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Aire is now almost one. Jenner also revealed the little one’s face for the first time in her recent social media post.