Michael Bublé has faced some dark days as a parent.

In a new interview with Red magazine, the Canadian crooner opens up about his son Noah being diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of 3.

Now 9-years-old, Noah is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy following the diagnosis.

“That, of course, changed me in a big way — it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,” Bublé said, according to The Daily Mail.

“For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I’d become my alter ego. I’d become the superhero I always wanted to be,” he continued. “Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego.”

Bublé didn’t share anymore details about his son’s health, but he did talk about the strength of his marriage to Luisana Lopilato.

“More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other’s fulfilment is important,” he said.

“I’m not saying we’re perfect — nobody is — but we both have that understanding,” Bublé added. “I won’t be touring for certain months next year because she’ll be filming a movie, and so I’ll be Daddy on set, and then she’ll do the same for me. We don’t care what we do — being together is the goal.”

Bublé and Lopilato tied the knot in 2011.