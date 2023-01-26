Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué just went Instagram official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Piqué and Shakira announced they were calling it quits in June after 11 years together.

Piqué has since been seen on multiple occasions with 23-year-old Marti.

READ MORE: Gerard Piqué Appears To Hit Back At Shakira’s Diss Track With Twingo Dig

The Spanish former professional soccer player then finally confirmed the romance on social media, sharing a selfie of the pair without a caption.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, previously released a shared statement confirming their split.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the exes — who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7, together — said.

“We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

READ MORE: Shakira Is Building A Wall Between Her House And Her Mother-In-Laws After Gerard Piqué Split

Things don’t appear to have been great between the pair since their breakup, with Shakira seemingly referencing Piqué and his partner Marti in a new song, “BZRP Music Session #53”, released earlier this month.

She sings in it, “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement/ I don’t even know what happened to you.

“You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you/ I’m worth two of 22 [year old]/ You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

See more about the track in the clip below.