Shemar Moore once got turned down by Alicia Keys.

The “S.W.A.T.” star recalled hosting the Soul Train Awards as he appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Thursday.

He explained how he “tried” to get a date with Keys, but she politely declined his request.

Moore told Hudson, “I’ve told this story from time to time, but the short version of it is I saw her at the Soul Train Awards, I was in my dressing room, I looked at the monitor, there she was.

“This was when her song ‘Fallen’ was first blowing up. She was just getting ready to explode.

“So, she’s playing the piano, doing her thing, and my favourite instrument is the piano.”

READ MORE: Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child With Jesiree Dizon: What To Know About The Actress

He went on, “Fast forward about four months, she’s having a listening party here in L.A.

“I go up on the rooftop, I get up the nerve, I go, ‘Hey Alicia, check this out, you’re wonderful, piano’s amazing, I don’t know what your man situation’s like, but if you’re ever in L.A. I’d love to take you for a drink,” admitting her aunt was there laughing.

Moore added, “She goes, ‘Check this out son, I respect your flirt game, but my man situation is handled.’ I walked away so uncool,” mimicking his reaction with his head down.

READ MORE: Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child With Jesiree Dizon: What To Know About The Actress

During Hudson’s show, which was recorded earlier this month, Moore revealed that he was expecting his first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Dizon gave birth on Tuesday, with Moore since taking to Instagram to reveal the little one’s name, with him cuddling up to the newborn in an adorable photo.

He gushed, “BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!!

“DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️ Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!!

“Watch out World, here comes “Frankie Muthafukkin Moore”!!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕🎉🎉🎉”

Elsewhere in his Hudson chat, Moore also revealed he almost became a pro baseball player. See more in the clip below.