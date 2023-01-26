Keke Palmer and host Jimmy Fallon during the Jinx Challenge on "The Tonight Show"- Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

It appears Keke Palmer is having a baby boy.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the pregnant actress, 29, seemingly revealed the sex of her and boyfriend Darius Jackson’s unborn child.

While chatting about what zodiac sign the baby could be, Palmer, who showed off her growing bump in a tight pink dress, nonchalantly stated: “I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy.”

The “Alice” star’s fans immediately took to Twitter to react to the gender reveal.

Wait. Did Keke Palmer just reveal she’s having a boy on Jimmy Fallon?! 🥹🥹😭🤍 — KL. (@kennedileshea) January 26, 2023

Aww @KekePalmer having a boy. Loving this interview on @FallonTonight — R A V E N (@JustRayO_0) January 26, 2023

keke just said “my baby boy” on the tonight show 🥹 OMGGGG congratulations @KekePalmer 💙 — Jalen Major (@JalenMajor) January 26, 2023

Earlier this month, social media users speculated that Palmer and Jackson are expecting a baby girl after she tweeted: “It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao.”

She continued by calling baby girls “a blessing,” leading more reason to believe that she’ll soon be a parent to her own little girl. However, at the time, Palmer didn’t confirm or deny.

On Wednesday, as the actress blurted out the baby’s sex on the late night talk show, she also hinted at a March due date by telling Fallon that her son’s zodiac sign will either be a Pisces or an Aries.

“I’m not sure exactly,” she told the TV host. “Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures.”

That’s when Palmer revealed that she doesn’t “want to be too blunt for [her] baby boy” because sometimes she can be “a little too ‘tell it like it is’,” she continued. “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”