Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed out on an important engagement on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Windsor Foodshare, where they helped with donations and getting food packages ready.

The royals shared a clip from the outing on their Twitter page, writing: “Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning.

“The donations and food packages make such a difference to those in the local area who need them.

“Hope we were more of a help than a hindrance when it came to the packing!”

Sarah Kember, manager of Windsor Foodshare, joked about their visit to People, sharing: “They did alright. One was better than the other, but I won’t say which.”

She added, “They were just so friendly. We found them so open and putting us at ease. They were comfortable in everything they were doing. They’re such a lovely couple.

“They wanted to be involved, they wanted to be hands-on and not just come and see what we were doing. They asked, ‘Can we physically get involved and do stuff?’ I’m more than happy for more hands to help.”

Kember said of the pair possibly returning, “They’ve been invited, and if I’m short of volunteers, I know where to go!”

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, check food baskets during a visit to the Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in WIndsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, collect food during a visit to the Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in WIndsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William’s latest outing comes after he visited the London hub of Depaul — an organization founded in 1989 that works to prevent and alleviate the impact of homelessness on people’s lives — last week.

The Prince met with various staff and spoke to charity clients. He learned about the charity’s multiple support services and how they work towards providing access to education and employment opportunities for young people affected by homelessness.

William closely follows in his late mother, Princess Diana’s, footsteps. She would often take him and his brother, Prince Harry, to homeless shelters as children to educate them on the issue.