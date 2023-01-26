The Khal and Khaleesi are back together again.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, actress Emilia Clarke revealed that she had a reunion with her old “Game of Thrones” co-star Jason Momoa.

The pair met up while they were both attending the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Momoa is there with the new documentary “Deep Rising”, while Clarke stars in the sci-fi rom-com “Pod Generation.”

“Oh thank you @sundanceorg for making me feel like a Khaleesi all over again! (Complete with fire that I learnt I can’t walk through),” Clarke captioned the Instagram post, which included a photo with Momoa, among others from her trip.

“What a snowy wonderland of people I love and admire with films that bring the HEAT!” the actress added.

Clarke starred with Momoa in the first season of “Game of Thrones”, in which her character, Daenerys Targaryen was married off to his Khal Drogo.

Momoa’s character died during the first season of the show, leaving Daenerys to become a commanding leader in her own right, earning the title Mother of Dragons.

Appearing in 2019 on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Clarke opened up about how Momoa helped her through her early scenes on the series, which included nudity and featured rape.

“He was crying more than I was,” she said. “It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways.

Clarke added of Momoa, “He was always like, ‘Can we get her a f**king robe? She’s shivering! He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being.”