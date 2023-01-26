Salma Hayek turned up the Miami heat during Wednesday night’s premiere of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.
The 56-year-old actress teased some skin in a daring open-knit dress that showed off her toned physique from head-to-toe. She donned a busty black bra and matching panties underneath the netted dress that was decked out in bold floral embroidery and completed the look with a pair of gold platform heels.
While strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Hayek, who is a new addition to the “Magic Mike” franchise, also posed with her co-star and leading man, Channing Tatum who sported an all-black ensemble.
During the premiere at Miami’s Regal South Beach Movie Theater, Tatum, 42, made it rain money while cheering on shirtless dancers who gave the audience nothing short of a “Magic Mike” performance.
As the dancers showed off their erotic moves, the actor was captured “making it rain” dollar bills.
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, the final film in the trilogy, hits theatres on February 10.