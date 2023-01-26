Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Salma Hayek turned up the Miami heat during Wednesday night’s premiere of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

The 56-year-old actress teased some skin in a daring open-knit dress that showed off her toned physique from head-to-toe. She donned a busty black bra and matching panties underneath the netted dress that was decked out in bold floral embroidery and completed the look with a pair of gold platform heels.

Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. — Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

While strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Hayek, who is a new addition to the “Magic Mike” franchise, also posed with her co-star and leading man, Channing Tatum who sported an all-black ensemble.

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. — Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

.@ChanningTatum and @SalmaHayek reunited in Miami at the World Premiere of #MagicMikesLastDance✨ See it in cinemas February 10. pic.twitter.com/fJJp5KHaFa — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) January 26, 2023

During the premiere at Miami’s Regal South Beach Movie Theater, Tatum, 42, made it rain money while cheering on shirtless dancers who gave the audience nothing short of a “Magic Mike” performance.

Shirtless dancers perform during the World Premiere of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”. — Photo: Instagram/ MagicMikeMovie

Channing Tatum “makes it rain” during a “Magic Mike” performance. — Photo: Instagram/ MagicMikeMovie

As the dancers showed off their erotic moves, the actor was captured “making it rain” dollar bills.

Channing Tatum cheers on shirtless dancers during the World Premiere of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”. — Photo: Instagram/ MagicMikeMovie

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, the final film in the trilogy, hits theatres on February 10.