Luke Bryan is apologizing for that Dustin Lynch introduction that had everybody talking over the weekend.

The country crooner was criticized by fans after commenting on Lynch’s drinking, drug-taking and more before welcoming him to the stage at Crash My Playa 2023 on Sunday night.

Despite the backlash, Bryan insisted on his Instagram Story that he was being sarcastic.

Bryan explained that he was “doin’ a little duck hunting” in a “flooded cornfield” before insisting of his fellow country singer: “Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet.

“No one respects him more than I do, and that night at [music festival Crash My] Playa … my introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd, I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm.”

Bryan went on, “I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good.

“And I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humour and sarcasm.”

Bryan’s comments come after he said before Lynch took to the stage at Sunday’s festival, “No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman.”

One person wrote underneath a TikTok clip, “omg I’ve been Luke Bryan’s fan since he started singing but that is really uncalled for.”

Another added, “This 🤬 I’m so glad someone else said it too! Drunk or not have more respect when introducing someone. So uncalled for.”

A third wrote, “I love luke but he sounded like an idiot making that introduction good grief 🤦‍♀️”

As a further person said, “I am beyond disappointed in what Luke said about Dustin that was not cool at all.”