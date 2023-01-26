Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It sounded like flatulent day on “The View”.

On Wednesday’s show, the co-hosts were having a very serious discussion about former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and classified documents when they were interrupted by a possible fart.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down ‘Old Broad’ Comments From ‘The View’ Heckler

The moment occurred around 4 minutes and 26 seconds into the discussion, when Sara Haines noticed a spill in the desk in front of her.

CLASSIFIED DOCS FOUND AT MIKE PENCE’S HOME: After former Vice Pres. Pence denied having classified documents in a November interview with @ABCWorldNews' @DavidMuir, the co-hosts react to documents being discovered at his home last week. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mtPNY0oARo — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2023

After Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the spill, Haines immediately tried to scrape the liquid from the desk using one of her cue cards.

It was at that moment that what sounded like a fart was heard, causing co-host Farah Griffin to giggle while trying to have her say in the ongoing conversation.

“We had a little spillage on the other side of the table,” she said.

“Now it’s on my pants,” Haines laughed, after the attempted cleanup.

As for the fart noise, nobody on the air acknowledged it, and it is possible the sound was simply a result of the card scraping against the desk.

READ MORE: Raven-Symone Gets Candid On Why She Felt ‘Catfished’ By ‘The View’, Talks Not Having A ‘Safe Environment’ As A Queer Child

That didn’t stop Twitter users from having a field day with the moment.

Even farts are better on The View. LOL — Drewbob404 🌻🇺🇦 (@BAndrewPlant) January 26, 2023

I’m crying over this headline 🤣🤣https://t.co/qkizFYNr1K — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 26, 2023

ANYTHING TO INCREASE RATINGS, EH? 🤣🤣🤣‘The View’ Interrupted by an on-Air Fart https://t.co/xwOkk0S2ha — Richard G. Lipstein (@rlipstein) January 26, 2023