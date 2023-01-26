Pamela Anderson spoke further about those Tim Allen allegations in a new interview with Variety.

In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, Anderson claimed Allen “flashed” her on the set of “Home Improvement” when she was 23.

Allen then said in a statement shared with Variety, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

In her chat with the publication, the Canadian actress said: “I’m not a very judgmental person.”

She later said in a text to the reporter, “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

In an excerpt from the book, which was first published by Variety, Anderson recalled of the alleged incident, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

She added, “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The incident was said to have taken place on the first day of shooting “Home Improvement” in April 1991.

The “Baywatch” star modelled for Playboy before starring in the hit show for two seasons.

Love, Pamela is set to hit shelves on Jan. 31. Her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story”, will be released the same day.