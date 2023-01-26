With exactly two months left to go until season 4 of “Succession” premieres, HBO is giving fans another look at the brand new episodes.

On Thursday, the streamer dropped another teaser which sees patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) attempt to get a hold of his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

The clip also sees Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) having a “heartening” conversation with Logan.

The official longline for season four reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Additionally, HBO has unveiled new cast members for the upcoming season, including Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

The network also announced returning cast members, including Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce) and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

The update follows HBO’s previous announcement regarding season four’s returning cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root.

The ten-episode fourth season of “Succession” debuts Sunday, March 26 at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The first three seasons of the HBO Original drama have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons.